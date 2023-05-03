Cop on Foot Gets WIPED OUT By Car Doing 120 MPH in Jaw-Dropping Video — But He’s OK!

Unbelievable dashcam footage shows a Virginia police officer on foot during a traffic stop getting absolutely wiped out by a car doing 120 mph — but he’s okay!

The crash occurred Monday when a traffic stop nearly turned fatal as a car driven by a teenager careened directly at the Fairfax County Police officer and the motorist he had pulled over.

The officer managed to escape without injury after he was clipped by the car as he ran away, and according to WUSA, the crash only resulted in minor injuries:

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said it is a miracle the officer is alive, and only sustained minor injuries. The chief said the black 2018 BMW M3 that caused the crash was driven by a 17-year-old going over 120 miles per hour. “It was a rocket and then it became a missile,” said Chief Davis, referring to that car. The adult driver who had been pulled over on the traffic stop was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released. The teen driver and their two passengers also sustained minor injuries.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, co-anchor Kaitlan Collins introduced the video to viewers by calling it “incredible” — and she wasn’t lying:

COLLINS: This video you’re about to see is really incredible. An officer in Virginia narrowly escaping being crushed by an out-of- control car that was spun out of control during a traffic stop this officer was conducting, not the car he had stopped. The terrifying moments were caught all on his dash cam. (VIDEO CLIP) COLLINS: Now, if you’re like me and you need to see that again we’re going to play the video once for you again in slow motion. This as an officer luckily seeing this car, starting to move out of the way just in time. Police say it was a 17-year-old who was driving that black car on the other side of the highway, the teen lost control, slid across the median, obviously you can see there the car sped, slammed into the stopped cars, the officer jumped out of the way just in time. The cops reported only minor injuries miraculously and said the teenage driver is now facing reckless driving charges.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

