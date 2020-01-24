comScore

Coronavirus Cases On The Rise, China Locks Down 10 Cities To Stop Spreading

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 24th, 2020, 11:38 am

The deadly new illness caused by coronavirus is spreading rapidly as there are now over 830 cases reported in China, with the death toll reportedly reaching 26 people so far.

The virus originated in the city of Wuhan, China, where officials warn that there are likely more widespread cases in which have not yet been reported.

China has reportedly shut down at least ten cities and put on lockdown close to 33 million people.

Initially, there was only one case of the coronavirus reported in the United States, which has since expanded to numerous reported cases.

“’To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources’, Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a Friday notice,” the AP reported.

Friday morning Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) weighed in on the virus and said he has asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to look into “whether temporary travel restrictions from affected areas in China may be necessary.”

