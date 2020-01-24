The deadly new illness caused by coronavirus is spreading rapidly as there are now over 830 cases reported in China, with the death toll reportedly reaching 26 people so far.

The virus originated in the city of Wuhan, China, where officials warn that there are likely more widespread cases in which have not yet been reported.

China has reportedly shut down at least ten cities and put on lockdown close to 33 million people.

Initially, there was only one case of the coronavirus reported in the United States, which has since expanded to numerous reported cases.

At least 22 cases of Wuhan coronavirus have now been confirmed outside of mainland China:

• Thailand: 5

• Singapore: 3

• Taiwan: 3

• Hong Kong: 2

• Macao: 2

• Japan: 2

• Vietnam: 2

• South Korea: 2

• United States: 1

“’To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources’, Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a Friday notice,” the AP reported.

Wuhan is rushing to build a hospital specifically for treating patients infected with coronavirus. Hundreds of construction machines are working around the clock. The hospital will be put into operation before Feb 3. China superb engineering ability is being put into good use. pic.twitter.com/Ih7zwcjAbS — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) January 24, 2020

Friday morning Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) weighed in on the virus and said he has asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to look into “whether temporary travel restrictions from affected areas in China may be necessary.”

As deadly #coronavirus spreads, this morning I’ve written to the Secretary of State and others to ask whether temporary travel restrictions from affected areas in China may be necessary, and if they are, when American travelers will be notified. Public safety must be #1 priority — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 24, 2020

