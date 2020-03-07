A passenger on the coronavirus-quarantined cruise ship Grand Princess reacted to President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about the “monster ship” by inviting him to join them aboard the vessel and “breathe the same air we are.”

During Friday’s visit to the Centers for Disease Control, Trump called the Princess Cruises liner a “monster ship” and said he preferred the passengers — 21 of whom have tested positive for the virus so far — stay on the ship in order to avoid an increase in the total number of U.S. cases.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s Weekends with Alex Witt, anchor Alex Witt interviewed a passenger named Debbie Loftus, and asked her about Trump’s remarks.

But first Witt asked Loftus “Do you know if you’re going to be taken off that ship anytime soon and be tested for coronavirus?”

“They did say that every passenger would be tested, but we don’t know when we’ll be tested, and the captain doesn’t even know if we’re going to leave the ship or where we’re going to be,” Loftus said.

“Every passenger is stuck inside our cabinets, they’re delivering our food to us knocking on the door and leaving it for us,” Loftus said, but went on to add that “the conditions are quite nice, I must say. The rooms are very comfortable, I wouldn’t mind staying here.”

“The fact that you say things are comfortable and that you wouldn’t mind staying there any longer, how did you feel about the president saying that he wants you to stay right where you are and not get off that ship at this point?” Witt later asked.

“Well, I’m on the ‘monster ship,’ and he’s welcome to come and join us and breathe the same air as we are,” Loftus said, and added “I don’t know, you know I’m hoping that they’ve changed their procedures from the Diamond Princess and learn from their mistakes so if we had to stay on the boat we wouldn’t be compromised.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]