Here’s some good news, courtesy of David Leonhardt in the New York Times: In Seattle, the hospitalization rate for Covid-19 among the vaccinated is 1.2 in a million. The flu hospitalization rate in the U.S. in a typical year, Leonhardt notes for comparison, is more than twice as high. (We know this because, as Leonhardt notes, Seattle publishes detailed Covid data).

Those kinds of numbers have convinced the subject of Leonhardt’s latest newsletter, a very cautious Covid expert named Dr. Robert Wachter, the chair of the medicine department at the University of California, San Francisco, to start to embrace a return to normalcy.

Leonhardt notes that Wachter maintains fears about long Covid, and may wear a mask in certain settings — supermarkets and airplanes — for the rest of his life.

Still, Wachter is starting to believe that now is the time to return to normalcy.

Leonhardt explains why:

This belief stems from the fact that the virus is unlikely to go away, ever. Like most viruses, it will probably keep circulating, with cases rising sometimes and falling other times. But we have the tools — vaccines, along with an emerging group of treatments — to turn it into a manageable virus, similar to the seasonal flu. Given this reality, Wachter, who’s 64, has decided to resume more of his old activities and accept the additional risk that comes with them, much as we accept the risk of crashes when riding in vehicles.

Leonhardt maps out other cities, beyond Seattle, where the rate of transmission is fewer than 10 new daily cases per 100,000 people. They include areas of San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Washington.

