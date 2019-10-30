Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli got heated during a congressional hearing today when she accused him of pursuing a “white supremacist ideology.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “You and Mr. Trump don’t want anyone who looks or talks differently than Caucasian Americans to be allowed into this country.”

Cuccinelli shot back and said, “That’s false.”

The congresswoman continued, “You have demonstrated that you will pursue this heinous white supremacist ideology at all costs, even if it means making critically ill children your collateral damage in the process.”

After she asked her question about USCIS policy, Cuccinelli started by remarking, “After declaring that I’m not a white supremacist, as you alluded, nor is the president…”

“Facts matter,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“Yes they do,” Cuccinelli shot back. “Truth matters.”

At one point, she also asked Cuccinelli, “I want to know whether you think our immigration policies should treat immigrants from Europe differently from other immigrants from other parts of the world.” He said he did not, and they continued clashing.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]