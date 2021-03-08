Amid the scandals over covid nursing home deaths and multiple allegations of sexual harassment, the publisher of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s book has apparently stopped promotion.

You may remember that back in October, Cuomo released the book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic — a move that received some criticism at the time.

Now the New York Times is reporting that as a result of the ongoing investigation into covid nursing home deaths in the state, Crown Publishing Group is stopping promotion of the governor’s book.

Per the Times, Crown Publishing’s Gillian Blake said they “have paused active support” of the book and “have no plans to reprint or reissue in paperback,” specifically invoking “the ongoing investigation into N.Y.S. reporting of Covid-related fatalities in nursing homes.”

Cuomo is also being investigated by the office of New York state attorney general Letitia James over the sexual harassment accusations from several former aides.

