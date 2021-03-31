New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is still facing intense scrutiny over allegations of sexual harassment and the scandal over nursing home covid deaths.

Back in October, Cuomo released a book called American Crisis on his leadership during the pandemic. The governor was criticized for writing this book in the middle of the pandemic, going back to last August when news broke of the book’s upcoming release.

The New York Times reported Wednesday night on some details of Cuomo’s book deal and how the governor worked on the tome with the help of aides.

Cuomo’s book deal apparently “ended with a high offer of more than $4 million,” the Times said, but Crown Publishing Group “declined to comment on the sale price or confirm that it slightly exceeded $4 million.”

A draft of Cuomo’s book apparently included attacks on Bill de Blasio and even said, “I have accomplished by any objective standard more than any governor in modern history. But I am not a superhero.”

The Times report also said that apparently Cuomo’s book “sold around 48,000 hardcover copies.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]