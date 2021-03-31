Tucker Carlson’s Wild Interview With Matt Gaetz a Win for Fox in Tuesday Ratings

Tucker Carlson’s segment with Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz may have been one of the weirdest interviews the host has ever conducted, but it was a ratings winner for him and the network Tuesday.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, featuring Gaetz’s baffling response to an ongoing Department of Justice sex trafficking investigation, was the top-rated show in both total viewers, with 2.99 million, and in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, with 506,000, according to data from Nielsen. The Rachel Maddow Show was second, with nearly 2.9 million total viewers, and 460,000 in the demo. Hannity was third, with 2.82 million total viewers, and 451,000 in the demo.

Fox News won the most viewers in total day, averaging 1.52 million, and was a close second in the demo, with 248,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.29 million, and third in the demo, with 199,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers, 980,000, but was first in the demo, with 249,000.

Fox won prime time in both total viewers, with 2.64 million, and in the key demo, with 447,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.07 million, and third in the demo, with 312,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.18 million, and second in the demo, with 315,000.

Fox and Friends swept the early morning, with 1.19 million total viewers, and 205,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.04 million, and 149,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 482,000 total viewers, and 117,000 in the demo.

