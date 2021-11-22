Darrell Edward Brooks Identified as Suspect in Wisconsin Parade Crash

A suspect was taken into custody and questioned over the Wisconsin incident in which the driver of a red SUV drove through a crowd of people at a Christmas parade.

NBC News reports that Darrell Edward Brooks was being questioned over the crash that left at least five dead and dozens injured in Waukesha. NBC notes that Brooks hasn’t yet been charged with a crime.

CBS News reported that Brooks was named by police as a suspect in the crash.

BREAKING: Two law enforcement officials have identified to @CBSNews Darrell Brooks as the suspect who drove through Waukesha, killing five and injuring more than 40 others. Brooks is in police custody. From Pat Milton and @AndyTriay. — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) November 22, 2021

The motive behind the incident remains unknown. One report indicated the driver might have been fleeing another crime scene before driving into the parade route, and terrorism is not a suspected factor as of yet. Daily Mail obtained a mugshot of Brooks from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office relating to a previous arrest, and they state that he has a lengthy criminal history for charges that include battery, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment of safety and resisting arrest.

Pictured: Driver of SUV that plowed through crowds at Waukesha Christmas parade https://t.co/Cd7taZSa00 pic.twitter.com/gsb77Wf68M — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 22, 2021

