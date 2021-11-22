Waukesha Parade Suspect Was Reportedly Fleeing Another Crime Scene; Authorities Doubt Terrorism

CNN reports that the suspect who drove their car through a holiday parade in Wisconsin was fleeing from another crime scene, and authorities don’t believe that the incident was an act of terrorism.

Shimon Prokupecz appeared on CNN New Day on Monday to report on the tragedy in Waukesha, where at least 5 people were killed and dozens more were injured after a red SUV plowed into the crowd at a Christmas event. Prokupecz told John Berman that the suspect — who is in custody — drove into the parade route as they were fleeing from a separate incident.

“That’s what law enforcement officials say, that they believe he was fleeing another crime scene perhaps and while fleeing, he drove through this parade route,” Prokupecz said. “They say that there’s some belief this wasn’t intentional. He didn’t mean to hit some of these people because, when you look at the video, it seems like he avoided a number of people. So that’s one of the things law enforcement was looking at.”

Prokupecz went on to say that local authorities and the FBI think there’s “no connection to terrorism, domestic or international terrorism” based on the data and evidence they’ve seen so far. There is also a lack of evidence suggesting that the incident was connected to Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial acquittal last week.

Prokupecz said it remains unclear what crime scene the suspect was fleeing from, though he suggested that it could have been a “fight” of some kind. He stressed that law enforcement so far believes that the parade incident was not pre-meditated and authorities are continuing to investigate.

