Deadspin editor-in-chief Megan Greenwell is leaving the site — and she blasted its leadership on the way out in an interview with The Daily Beast.

You may remember that a few weeks ago, Deadspin ran an in-depth critical exposé on the new owners of their parent company, G/O Media, singling out CEO Jim Spanfeller in particular.

Greenwell said in an interview with Daily Beast media reporter Maxwell Tani that Spanfeller’s email regarding that report was a factor in her decision:

In the email, Spanfeller said he was “greatly concerned about the objectivity and core intentions of this piece,” and questioned the editorial standards of Deadspin’s editors. The CEO alleged that the piece was pre-written with its conclusions and that any responses he may have would be “mere window dressing.” While he did not specifically name any individuals, Spanfeller singled out both the Deadspin reporter and editor-in-chief. “I’m making the gamble that Deadspin will be better off once the team leader is someone the leader of the company wouldn’t feel the need to smear in front of 400 people,” Greenwell said.

Greenwell said she’s “heartbroken” about leaving but that “I have been repeatedly undermined, lied to, and gaslit in my job.”

Another factor in her decision to leave was the concern that leadership “refused to guarantee editorial independence for Deadspin and asked for the site to ‘stick to sports.'”

The Daily Beast and The Washington Post received a statement from editorial director Paul Maidment that said, “We are laser focused on serving Deadspin readers sports and everything related to sports. Our former editor had a different vision and we wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Greenwell announced earlier this afternoon her last day is August 23rd.

i uh still work here lol — Megan Greenwell (@megreenwell) August 16, 2019

