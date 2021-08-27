‘Dear Matt Putz…’ NJ Governor Hits Back at Gaetz for Comments Decrying State’s Covid Restrictions

Matt Gaetz is fighting with New Jersey again.

Last December, Gaetz attended a gala in Jersey City despite the serious covid-19 concerns at the time. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy singled out Gaetz as he called out the event, referred to the congressman as “Matt Putz,” and said, “Being a knucklehead is not beyond the pale for him.”

He said that the Florida congressman is not welcome in the Garden State, to which Gaetz responded, “You’re gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey.”

This week Gaetz railed against lockdowns on his podcast Firebrand, recalling that gala and how Murphy talked about investigating the matter.

“Is Jersey still investigating me now? They may have to take a number,” Gaetz said.

He brought up the clip of Murphy calling him a “putz” and said in response, “Okay, boomer.”

Tyrannical governors across America have criminalized commerce and normal life, crippling their communities. @PhilMurphyNJ should call America’s best governor, @GovRonDeSantis, for a few tips on how to properly run his state. WATCH Ep. 4 on Rumble: https://t.co/dQz3I2HOdj pic.twitter.com/JK96yILyN9 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) August 27, 2021

After rehashing the months-old controversy, Gaetz said, “I don’t bring this up now to rehash an old grievance, or even because I want to go back to Jersey. I don’t.”

He went on to attack New Jersey for “draconian” lockdowns and even suggested New Jersey would be in a better place if it was acting more like Florida.

Murphy took notice of his comments and shot back, again calling him a putz and remarking “it seems like you have more important things to be worried about right now than me,” with a link to a news article about the investigation into whether the congressman had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

Dear Matt Putz, it seems like you have more important things to be worried about right now than me.https://t.co/tf6yjlurNJ https://t.co/9McgakJvKL — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 27, 2021

