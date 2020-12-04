The New York Young Republican Club held a big gala in Jersey City this week attended by Congressman Matt Gaetz despite covid concerns — something that led to Sarah Palin canceling on the event in the first place.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy expressed disbelief at the event and attacked Gaetz in particular over it.

“There is no obvious attempt to enforce social distancing or face masks, even though wearing masks indoors in New Jersey is mandatory at organized gatherings,” Murphy said. “It is beyond the pale that anyone would willingly endanger people in another state, never mind their own.”

He then called out Gaetz in particular:

“That is Representative Matt Putz — sorry, Matt Gaetz — and based on his past performances, it is obvious being a knucklehead is not beyond the pale for him. He was actually Sarah Palin’s backup act for this event… What a fool. He and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

And Murphy rather directly told Gaetz, “I hope you’re watching, Matt. You are not welcome in New Jersey and frankly I don’t even want you back in this state.”

After Murphy tweeted out the same message, Gaetz responded:

You’re gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey. https://t.co/zVYjvEYF0I — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 4, 2020

You can watch Murphy’s comments above (the relevant part starts at the 2:50 mark).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]