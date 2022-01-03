Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Announces He Has Covid-19 and Quarantining With ‘Mild’ Symptoms

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Austin confirmed his diagnosis on Sunday evening, saying he was experiencing “mild” symptoms at home, and that “I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President.” He announced that he will go into quarantine as the CDC recommends, and his team will launch a contact tracing effort to test everyone he came into contact within the last few days.

From Austin’s statement:

My last meeting with President Joe Biden was on Tuesday 12/21, more than a week before my symptoms began. I tested negative that very morning. I have not been in the Pentagon since Thursday, where I met briefly & only with a few staff. We were properly masked & socially distanced throughout. As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status — and the booster I received in early October — have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been. And I am grateful for that. The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue.

In keeping with those directions, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine myself at home for the next five days. Stemming the spread of this virus, safeguarding our workforce, and ensuring my own speedy and safe recovery remain my priorities. 2/7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022

I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President. My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week. 4/7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022

As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status — and the booster I received in early October — have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been. And I am grateful for that. 6/7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022

The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue. 7/7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022

Austin’s diagnosis makes him one of the highest-ranking officials in the Biden cabinet to contract the coronavirus. His move into quarantine comes as public debate continues over the CDC’s guidance for how long people need to isolate after testing positive for Covid.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com