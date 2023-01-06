Democrat Rep ‘Shudders to Think’ What Would’ve Happened on Jan. 6 if GOP That Can’t Pick a Speaker Had Majority Then

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) used the January 6 Capitol riot to blast House Republicans for their inability to choose a speaker of the House after multiple days and multiple ballots.

While nominating Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) after yet another failed vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as speaker, Escobar highlighted the fact that nothing in the House can move forward until this vote is settled, including the swearing in of members.

“We are now four days into what should be the 118th Congress and the House of Representatives has no committees, no rules, no classified briefings, no members who have taken their oaths to serve our country,” she said.

She accused House Republicans of failing on a promise to voters to focus on issues like inflation and cited January 6 on the second anniversary of the riot, suggesting things could have been far worse that day if the current Republican majority were in charge.

Escobar said:

“As we gather here in this chamber on this solemn day, the second anniversary of January 6th, when members of law enforcement were under siege, when there was an attempted coup, an insurrection that will live in infamy, what we lived through was an assault on our republic and on our democracy from within. On that day when my colleagues and I were trapped in this gallery the terrorists who assaulted our police officers could be heard banging on these doors, breaking these windows, and they were here toprevent the certification of a free and fair election. I shudder to think what a Republican majority’s inability to govern meant on that day and what it could mean in the future for those of us who defend democracy abroad and now here at home.”

McCarthy managed to flip some House Republicans to his side on Friday, but lost multiple votes again, with a number of Republicans remaining steadfast in their McCarthy opposition.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com