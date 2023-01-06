BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy Gains Votes, But Not Enough, Losing Speaker Bid For TWELFTH Time

The twelfth time was not a charm for Kevin McCarthy on Friday despite picking up additional votes from GOP members who had opposed his bid for House Speaker.

Dan Bishop, Josh Brechen, Michael Cloud, Andrew Clyde, Byron Donalds were those previous holdouts who flipped their vote for McCarthy.

However, with just 222 Republicans controlling the 435-member chamber, McCarthy could not afford to lose more than four GOP votes.

This is breaking news and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com