Trump’s First Post On Two-Year Anniversary of Capitol Attack He Inspired Predicts ‘Good Things’ for GOP and ‘Monster’ 2024

Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that Donald Trump was accused of inspiring and his first post of the day had nothing to do with the riot.

“Good things will be soon happening for the Republican Party, and 2024 will be a “Monster” (in a good way, of course!),” posted Trump on his social media site, Truth Social.

To commemorate the two-year mark, Democrats held a moment of silence following remarks by Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on the steps outside the Capitol.

“We stand here today with our democracy intact because of those officers,” said Jeffries.

“They failed because of the bravery and valor of the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department officers who fought heroically to defend our democracy,” he said, referring to the rioters. “We will never forget their sacrifice and we will never forget that day.”

President Joe Biden will award Presidential Citizens Medal on Friday to officers who defended the Capitol and those who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This includes Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Pennsylvania Commonwealth Secretary-elect Al Schmidt; and Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who worked as Georgia election workers.

