Democratic Billionaire Barry Diller: Democrats ‘Really Are at the Bottom’ After 2020 Election

Democrats have hit “the bottom” as a result of the 2020 election, Democratic billionaire and media mogul Barry Diller said Wednesday.

“If Joe Biden does prevail, it will be with the thinnest of margins and probably a lot of controversy,” Diller explained in response to a question from CNBC host Aaron Sorkin. “It clearly will be that there is no progressive agenda that’s got any steam behind it, given what is likely to happen with a divided Congress.”

With respect to President Donald Trump, Diller said, “Whatever happens, he is a force. What he represents is a force. It has to be respected.” Of the Democratic Party’s performance in congressional elections, he added, “It’s a failure on the part of the Democrats. What we’ve tried to do obviously in these last years is to point out the reasons why we think Trump is a bad character, and I’m not talking about morals, I’m just talking about lying … And yet at least half the people have said ‘no.'”

Projections as of late Wednesday suggested Republicans would retain control of the Senate with 52 seats, down from 53 prior to the election. Democrats have will have one more chance to swing two seats during upcoming run-off elections in the state of Georgia.

“Four years ago, I thought, ‘Wow we’re scraping the bottom,’” Diller added. “Now, we really are at the bottom. From the bottom, in a way, you can say there’s hope. But there’s only hope, frankly, if there’s real humility on the side of — I wouldn’t even call it ‘progressive,’ but I would certainly call it Democrats — about what they’ve done wrong.”

Watch above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]