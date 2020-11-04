Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) railed against Fox News and its decision to project former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona late Tuesday night, telling Sean Hannity, “Fox should rescind that call!”

As of 10:30 p.m. ET, Biden is holding a 80,000 vote lead with around 400,000 votes yet to be counted in Arizona. The tight race, called by Fox News first Tuesday night, was also projected by the Associated Press early Wednesday morning.

Fox’s decision has been defended several times by Arnon Mishkin, the head of the network’s Decision Desk. In regards to the additional votes pending to be counted, Mishkin said on Wednesday night, “We do not believe that this will change the tenor or the texture of the race, and we strongly believe that our call will stand, and that’s why we’re not pulling back the call.”

“Trump is gaining in Arizona. There are probably 500,000…” DeSantis said before trailing off. “Here’s my thing, if you’re quick on the trigger, then be quick on the trigger for both sides and stand by it. With Trump, they never want to call the state. Biden, they will do it right away. It’s inconsistent and unacceptable. Look, North Carolina should be called for the president, for sure. Arizona — Fox should rescind that call.”

“We have to do this in a right way,” DeSantis continued. “I thought it was really poor how it was done. Florida, we didn’t even need the panhandle coming in. The president was up so much with the basis of Miami-Dade [county] early in mail voting that here was no way he would lose by Florida and won by 400,000 votes in the end.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]