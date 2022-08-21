Dennis Rodman, Who Called Putin ‘Cool’ in a 2014 Interview, Says He’s Going to Russia to Advocate for Brittney Griner’s Release

Dennis Rodman is going to attempt to leverage his relationship with one of the world’s most notorious dictators to obtain the freedom of WNBA player Brittney Griner, telling NBC News that he had secured permission to visit Russia.

Griner was arrested in February after Russian customs officials found 0.7 grams of cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage as she was entering the country to play with the Russian Premiere League during the WNBA’s offseason. She was convicted of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison earlier this month, and has filed an appeal. The United States has maintained that she was wrongfully detained.

Rodman, who has spent his post-NBA years aspiring to be an unofficial diplomat, has conducted multiple visits with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. His hopes for securing Griner’s release may not be totally outlandish; he sent Kim a letter in Jan. 2014 regarding captured American Kenneth Bae, which Rodman claimed resulted in Bae’s release 10 months later.

Regarding Russia, Rodman pronounced Russian leader Vladimir Putin to be “cool” after a 2014 trip to Moscow, although he clarified that he “wasn’t talking about Putin’s politics,” according to Fox News.

The U.S. has imposed strict sanctions on Russia in the aftermath of their invasion of Ukraine, and the State Department has issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory to American citizens:

Do not travel to Russia due to the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials, the singling out of U.S. citizens in Russia by Russian government security officials including for detention, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19-related restrictions, and terrorism. U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately. Exercise increased caution due to wrongful detentions.

This advisory does not legally ban Americans from traveling to Russia, but does highlight the difficulties that could arise due to increased tensions between the countries.

According to Rodman, he obtained permission from the Biden administration to visit Russia for the purpose of advocating for Griner’s release.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” he told an NBC News reporter at a D.C. restaurant. “I’m trying to go this week.”

He was optimistic he could be helpful in the negotiation process, adding, “I know Putin too well.”

