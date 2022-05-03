DeSantis Compares Leak of Supreme Court Draft Opinion to Jan. 6 Riot: ‘A Judicial Insurrection’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) weighed in on the leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court signaling the overturn of Roe v. Wade on Tuesday and compared the leak to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“At the end of the day, it’s a mistake to read the federal constitution as prohibiting any pro-life protections, that’s not consistent with the text’s history structure,” DeSantis told reporters.

“I don’t know if that opinion is going to be the actual opinion, Roberts said it was not the final. So who knows what’s going on behind the scenes,” he added, calling the leak an “attack on a lot of the Justices.”

“I think it was an intentional thing to try to whip up the public, make it very political, and try to bully one of them into changing one of their positions,” the governor continued. “That’s not something that’s appropriate for the judicial branch.”

“That’s a real significant breach of trust,” DeSantis added. “You wanna talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection, to be taking that out and trying to kneecap a potential majority through kind of extra-constitutional means.”

.@GovRonDeSantis weighs in on the SCOTUS leaker: “You wanna talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/jfsmf97EqE — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 3, 2022

DeSantis’ remarks echoed Fox News contributors Ari Fleischer and Mike Huckabee, who also likened the leak to an “insurrection.”

On Hannity Monday night Fleischer said, “Make no mistake, Sean. This is an insurrection against the Supreme Court. I’ve already seen people on the Left celebrating this leaker, calling him brave, trying to throw a Hail Mary to stop the ruling from being issued.”

“Who at the Supreme Court will trust each other now if they know that their drafts are going to be leaked, just like everything else in Washington? The Supreme Court seemed to be the last institution standing that had internal integrity,” he concluded.

“I am so glad that Ari used the term ‘insurrection.’ That’s exactly what it is,” Huckabee said. He threw the word out a few more times in the segment. Not to mention specifically bringing up January 6.

