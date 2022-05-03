Scoop of the Decade, Assertions Absent Evidence, Twister Twitter | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Politico’s Josh Gerstein

& Alexander Ward

A Monday night scoop from Politico’s Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward is now all but certain to dominate the headlines and reshape the 2022 midterms. The scoop of lifetime for the two reporters will undoubtedly be recorded in the history books as a major moment for the Supreme Court and abortion rights in the U.S.

Gerstein and Ward reported the leaked decision from Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade and end the federal protection for abortion rights in the country.

Gerstein, a former White House and China correspondent for ABC, serves as Politico’s senior legal affairs reporter and shares the byline with national security reporter Ward – who previously worked at Vox.

The Supreme Court verified the authenticity of the leaked draft, although few doubted the veracity of the reporting from the veteran journalists.

“It is not a final opinion. It was a draft opinion circulated in the court as a first draft by Justice Alito,” explained to Rachel Maddow.

Politico’s editors released a note to their staff defending the publication of the leaked draft, writing, “This unprecedented view into the justices’ deliberations is plainly news of great public interest.”

“We take our responsibilities to our readers and our publication with the greatest seriousness. Our obligation, as protected by the First Amendment, is to report the news and inform our audience,” the note added.

Politico urged staff exercise caution around the story, not least for their own safety. That wise advice has had no tempering effect on the earthquakes that ensued across media.

As Politico wrote: “No draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending. The unprecedented revelation is bound to intensify the debate over what was already the most controversial case on the docket this term.”

It is the scoop of the decade, as the A Block below attests. Lightning captured in a bottle by Politico’s reporters, and taking that fact isolated from the nature of the story itself, a big win.