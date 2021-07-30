DeSantis to Issue Executive Order Kneecapping School Mask Mandates: ‘I Wanna See My Kids Smiling’

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday he would soon sign an executive order on Friday prohibiting mask mandates in schools.

It directs the state’s “department of education and department of health to issue emergency rules protecting the rights of parents to make this decision about wearing masks for their children. We think that that’s the most fair way to do it,” said DeSantis.

“I have young kids,” he added. “My wife and I are not gonna do the masks with the kids, we never have. I wanna see my kids smiling. I want them having fun.”

The upcoming move comes as Florida has experienced a spike in coronavirus cases with the highest seven-day average in the United States with 14,209.

Watch above, via WFTX-TV FOX 4.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com