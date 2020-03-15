comScore

Devin Nunes Blasted for ‘Spreading Dangerous Misinformation’ About How Public Should Respond to Coronavirus: ‘Don’t Do This’

By Josh FeldmanMar 15th, 2020, 12:50 pm

Congressman Devin Nunes today said it’s a good time for people to go out to restaurants and bars, literally hours after Dr. Anthony Fauci was advising the exact opposite.

As video of Nunes’ comments got attention on Twitter, the California congressman was widely pillories for his take and for sharing bad advice contrary to what experts have been saying in the interest of not exacerbating the situation:

Others criticized Maria Bartiromo for not pushing back:

