Devin Nunes Blasted for ‘Spreading Dangerous Misinformation’ About How Public Should Respond to Coronavirus: ‘Don’t Do This’

Congressman Devin Nunes today said it’s a good time for people to go out to restaurants and bars, literally hours after Dr. Anthony Fauci was advising the exact opposite.

As video of Nunes’ comments got attention on Twitter, the California congressman was widely pillories for his take and for sharing bad advice contrary to what experts have been saying in the interest of not exacerbating the situation:

This is terrible. @DevinNunes is spreading dangerous misinformation that goes against what the top health experts in our country are suggesting. And @mariabartiromo is nodding right along https://t.co/Fg2kxnw06n — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 15, 2020

I served in Congress with @DevinNunes. Yes, he is this stupid. https://t.co/WpRmGCROYp — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 15, 2020

This runs completely counter to what experts are saying right now.@DevinNunes, please stop encouraging people to congregate. Many of us have family members who listen to your disinformation. For the sake of their lives, tell them to stay home if they can. https://t.co/d9Xer39p5g — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 15, 2020

Wait, leave it to @DevinNunes and his handmaidens at Fox News to come in with a late but totally heinous entry: https://t.co/YLAuYsNin8 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) March 15, 2020

Devin Nunes, always finding new and innovative ways to be a menace to the American public. https://t.co/L9BVeKeZBo — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 15, 2020

Devin Nunes said this today. *Today*. This is irresponsibly, stupidly dangerous, and exactly the sort of thing a lot of us have been warning about for years: The GOP’s fanatic loyalty to protect Trump and his lies is literally threatening American lives. https://t.co/C8B3TU1lL7 — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) March 15, 2020

this is going to get people killed https://t.co/vHyheiyC2h — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 15, 2020

Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers 'Go to Your Local Pub' After Fauci Says Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Reduce Interaction at Bars https://t.co/d8MHAakPZ0 via @mediaite MT: THis crap isn't funny any more. This will cost lives. Stop it. Stop it now. — Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher) March 15, 2020

Others criticized Maria Bartiromo for not pushing back:

Excellent pushback from Maria Bartiromo when Nunes encourages things leading medical professionals are literally begging people not to do. (I’m kidding, of course. The Money Honey does not respond with any pushback) https://t.co/1yBVQn9Y52 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 15, 2020

