‘Disgusted’: German, Israeli Leaders and More Condemn ‘Monstrous’ Abbas Comments Accusing Israel of ’50 Holocausts’

Germany, Israel and others condemned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accusing Israel of committing “50 Holocausts.”

When asked, following a Tuesday meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, about Palestinian terrorist holding 11 Israeli athletes hostage at the Munich Olympics 50 years ago, Abbas, who wrote his dissertation denying the Holocaust, refused to condemn and apologize for what ended up happening: all of the Israeli athletes were killed.

“If we want to go over the past, go ahead,” he said. “I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed … 50 massacres, 50 slaughters, 50 holocausts.”

Abbas was condemned for the remark.

Mahmoud Abbas accusing Israel of having committed “50 Holocausts” while standing on German soil is not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie. Six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, including one and a half million Jewish children. History will never forgive him. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) August 16, 2022

I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud #Abbas. For us Germans in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) August 17, 2022

This kind of hateful rhetoric from PA President Abbas is simply unacceptable. There’s no justification for invoking the Holocaust when speaking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — in #Germany of all places. He must immediately retract his statement. https://t.co/YIe8vNxtYc — ADL (@ADL) August 16, 2022

PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s claim that Israel committed “50 Holocausts” is unacceptable. Holocaust distortion can have dangerous consequences and fuels antisemitism. https://t.co/Ok7NxQbQba — Special Envoy Deborah Lipstadt (@StateSEAS) August 17, 2022

I strongly condemn Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s vile comments that Israel committed “50 Holocausts.” Holocaust distortion is incredibly offensive to the memory of the 6 million Jews who were brutally murdered and those who survived. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) August 16, 2022

Absolutely shameful. Mahmoud Abbas in Germany refuses to apologize for the Munich massacre (which he helped finance) and accuses Israel of “50 Holocausts” in what @ArminLaschet called the “most disgusting speech ever heard in the German Chancellery” pic.twitter.com/BrheSWhzp4 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) August 16, 2022

It’s a good statement in rebuke of Abbas and his pathetic lies, for an after-the-fact statement… …Next time, and you know there’ll be a next time, say it to his face the moment he spouts so nasty a lie as trivializing the Holocaust in Germany!! https://t.co/Hq5OShs5un — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) August 17, 2022

Abbas walked back his comments and called the Holocaust the “most heinous crime in modern human history,” according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

