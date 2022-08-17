‘Disgusted’: German, Israeli Leaders and More Condemn ‘Monstrous’ Abbas Comments Accusing Israel of ’50 Holocausts’

By Jackson RichmanAug 17th, 2022, 11:16 am
 
Mahmoud Abbas

Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Germany, Israel and others condemned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accusing Israel of committing “50 Holocausts.”

When asked, following a Tuesday meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, about Palestinian terrorist holding 11 Israeli athletes hostage at the Munich Olympics 50 years ago, Abbas, who wrote his dissertation denying the Holocaust, refused to condemn and apologize for what ended up happening: all of the Israeli athletes were killed.

“If we want to go over the past, go ahead,” he said. “I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed … 50 massacres, 50 slaughters, 50 holocausts.”

Abbas was condemned for the remark.

Abbas walked back his comments and called the Holocaust the “most heinous crime in modern human history,” according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

