DNC Chairman Accuses Lindsey Graham of ‘Ethics Violation’ For ‘Soliciting Campaign Contributions’ on Fox News While in the U.S. Capitol

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, accused Sen. Lindsey Graham of committing an ethics violation on Wednesday by soliciting campaign contributions during a Fox News interview while in the U.S. Capitol.

“Soliciting campaign contributions in a government office building is an ethics violation!” Harrison wrote on Twitter, in reply to a clip of Graham’s interview.

The interview was shared online by media monitor Acyn, who captioned it by writing, “Is Lindsey Graham soliciting campaign contributions on government property?”

Soliciting campaign contributions in a government office building is an ethics violation! He did this when he ran against me… guess he believes ethics rules don’t apply to him! @ChrisCoons @SenatorLankford https://t.co/PfRHelmfSm — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) November 30, 2022

In the clip, Graham says, “Go to team Herschel.com. If you can give five or ten bucks, it will help him close the gap” – referring to Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate in Georgia’s December 6th run-off for U.S. Senate.

“He did this when he ran against me… guess he believes ethics rules don’t apply to him! @ChrisCoons @SenatorLankford,” added Harrison, tagging Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and James Lankford (R-OK) the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee.

Graham has been known to solicit campaign donations while appearing on Fox News. “‘Help me!’ Lindsey Graham begs Fox News viewers in an unusual plea for campaign cash,” reported the Washington Post in Sept. 2020 – while Graham was running for reelection against Harrison.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com