Donald Trump Jr. brushed off concerns about the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, blithely claiming that deaths from the virus have dropped to “almost nothing” on a day when more than 1,000 Americans died from the outbreak.

Appearing on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Trump’s eldest son slammed CNN for calling out his father’s mostly maskless, non-socially distanced campaign rallies as potential super-spreader events. He claimed the press was focusing on the massive surge in infections to hide the fact that the administration has nearly eliminated fatalities from the virus. His baseless comments echoed those of his father from more than a month ago, who sought to downplay the ongoing devastation from the pandemic when he claimed at an Ohio campaign rally that Covid “affects virtually nobody.”

“These people, these people are truly morons,” a somewhat manic Trump Jr. told host Laura Ingraham, hitting back at CNN. “They go after Scott Atlas because he is not an epidemiologist but Sanjay Gupta magically is. Give me a break, Laura. “I put it on my Instagram a couple of days ago, because I went through the CDC, because I kept hearing about new infections. Why are they talking — why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh, Oh! Because the numbers are almost nothing, because we’ve gotten control of thing and we understand how it works”

“We have the therapeutics to deal with it,” he then claimed, “If you look at my Instagram, [Covid deaths have] gone to almost nothing. We are outperforming Europe in a positive way. We’ve gotten a hold of it.”

This is completely false.

In fact, Covid deaths are rising once again, and surpassed 1,000 per day on both Thursday and the day before. And the seven-day rolling average of deaths, which finally dipped down to around 700 several weeks ago is slowly increasing once more and now stands at roughly 800.

Our daily update is published. States reported a record number of cases—88.5k—and 1.3 million tests. 46k people are hospitalized. The death toll was 1049. pic.twitter.com/CRsbyiBRSw — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) October 29, 2020

“They’re manipulating it, but that’s all they’ve done,” Trump Jr. said of Biden’s campaign. “They want to shutdown the country. Why don’t we shut down for 10 or 15 years, Laura? Why don’t we do that? Your kid can learn from their iPhone. They can go to school on their phone for the next five years. I’m sure that won’t effect their education.”

“They foresee a dismal future, and, of course, there are covid deaths,” Ingraham made sure to point out, before attempting to clean up much of Trump Jr.’s absurd falsehoods with a little damage control, as she has provided to his father in the past. “The question is, are they rising with the rising case numbers? I think we know through the charts and you can go on the website, you can see that there’s maybe a slight uptick, but it’s not tracking with the rising case numbers which frankly is good news but a tragedy is not a reason…””

“Well and the rising case numbers…” Trump Jr. interjected, now shouting.

“Donny, we gotta roll,” Ingraham pushed back, trying to end the segment to no avail as the president’s son pressed on and the Fox host gave a slight nod of resignation.

“The rising case numbers are because they’re testing more. They don’t talk about that either,” Trump Jr. said, pushing one last false claim.

Since September 1, the seven-day average of daily tests in the country has risen by roughly 50%, from 800,000 to just over 1.2 million. But the average daily coronavirus case count over that same time period, however, has jumped by more than 100%, rising from 35,000 two months ago to more than 75,000 now, indicating the viral spread is outpacing the increased testing.

