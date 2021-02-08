MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s documentary pushing the absurd conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen has been viewed more than a million times on the YouTube alternative, Rumble.

Absolute Proof, a low-budget, two-hour video compiling a series of baseless election fraud claims into one incoherent spectacle, premiered on Friday morning.

According to a review of Rumble’s publicly available metrics, Lindell’s film has been viewed more than a million times. Two postings of the documentary alone have accumulated more than 580,000 views over the past three days, and others of the full-length video put it over the million mark.

Lindell himself says the video’s reach is even bigger. On Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic podcast Monday morning, Lindell claimed his film has been viewed more than 22 million times (Mediaite could not confirm that number).

“It’s going to continue to be on OAN, and I am going to continue on all platforms, I got a plan, and I guess it will get out there. Right now 22 million people, that I know of have seen this,” Lindell said.

The film repeatedly aired on One America News (OAN) over the weekend, a fringe pro-Trump conspiracy network that claims to reach 35 million homes. Despite airing the documentary in full, OAN prefaced it with an extensive disclaimer about its claims.

While Absolute Proof has found ample distribution on fringe networks and platforms, it has been removed from YouTube.

“Per our presidential election integrity policy, we remove content uploaded after the safe harbor deadline that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. We removed this video, and its reuploads in accordance with this policy,” a YouTube spokesperson told Fast Company.

Chris Pavlovski, the founder and CEO of Rumble, didn’t return a request for comment from Mediaite about whether the platform plans to remove Lindell’s film.

Lindell has already faced one legal threat from the voting systems companies that have been the subject of election conspiracies.

Dominion Voting Systems spokesman Michael Steel told CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday, “Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may oblige him.”

UPDATE 2:17 p.m.: Following publication, a Rumble spokesperson sent Mediaite the following statement. “Rumble has strict moderation policies when it comes to inciting violence, hate, racism, antisemitism, and promoting terrorist groups (designated by U.S. and Canadian governments), as well as violating copyrights are among many other restrictions found in our Terms.”

