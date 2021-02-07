Dominion Voting Systems spokesman Michael Steel says the company may soon grant Mike Lindell’s request by suing the MyPillow chief for slandering them with election conspiracy theories.

Steel spoke to CNN’s Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources, where the conversation gravitated the lawsuits Dominion and Smartmatic have filed against those who’ve aired false claims against both organizations. Smartmatic is now suing multiple Fox News hosts and several of Donald Trump’s allies, so Stelter remarked that the Dominion and Smartmatic seem to be trying to one-up each other with how many lawsuits they can file.

Steel answered that Dominion and Smartmatic are business rivals, so “I think that what you are seeing is them pursuing their legal strategy, us pursuing our legal strategy, but there is no coordination between us.”

“At the same time, I think we share the same goal, to get the truth and the facts out to the American people, that this was one of the most secure elections in American history, that there is no reason to believe there is widespread fraud that affect the result,” he continued. “I think we have a shared goal in that regard, but we are in no way coordinated.”

Steel wouldn’t say when Dominion would file their next lawsuit, but he took the conversation for a turn as he warned that “Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may oblige him.”

Lindell literally asked Dominion to sue him weeks ago after the company sent him a cease-and-desist letter demanding that he end his debunked smears against them. Now the MyPillow CEO is claiming he will take legal action against Dominion and Smartmatic in conjunction with his flailing election conspiracy theory documentary.

Stelter brought up all of this as he asked Steel if he thinks Lindell is trying to launch some kind of “pre-emptive counter suit.” Steel laughed before responding that Lindell is “trying to get ahead of the fact that he is spreading lies. This latest ‘documentary’ that he aired is nothing but the same old, half-baked conspiracy theories repackaged, and the truth is catching up with him.”

Steel went on to say it is “definitely a possibility” Dominion will sue Fox News too when asked by Stelter.

After Smartmatic filed its lawsuit against Fox, the network responded in a statement saying, “FOX News Media is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion. We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”

Steel previously appeared on Fox News with Eric Shawn — a week after the anchor devoted a segment to fact-checking claims about the election, which included the bonkers claims about Dominion — to push back on claims made by the former president and his allies. Even Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy called out conspiracies about Dominion in the days after Joe Biden was declared the winner.

Watch above, via CNN.

