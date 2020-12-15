Dr. Fauci Calls for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be Vaccinated As Soon As Possible

Dr. Anthony Fauci called on Tuesday for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

“This is a person who, very soon, will be president of the United States,” Fauci said in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can. We want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January. So that would be my strong recommendation.”

He added that he believed President Donald Trump should take the vaccine as well, despite beating a case of the coronavirus in October, in addition to Vice President Mike Pence.

“You know, if he were asking me, I would recommend that he do that, as well as Vice President Pence. You still want to protect people who are, you know, very important to our country right now. Even though the president himself was infected, and he has, likely, antibodies that would be protective, we’re not sure how long that protection lasts. So to be doubly sure, I would recommend that he get vaccinated as well as the vice president.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday that 2.9 million doses of a new vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech should be distributed by the end of the week, with a total of 20 million by the end of December.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday also endorsed a second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, for emergency use. The agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday for a final review session. If the committee signs off, the FDA could approve that vaccine for distribution by the end of the week.

Watch above via ABC News.

