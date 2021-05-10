Dracula’s Castle Is Now Home to a Covid-19 Vaccine Site

Some places let you get your vaccine under the watchful eye of a giant whale. Other places will let you get a free beer when you get vaccinated.

In Romania, you can get your shot right at Dracula’s Castle.

Yes, Bran Castle — believed to have inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula — has a covid-19 vaccination site where people can walk up and get their shot.

Per the Associated Press:

Every weekend through May “vaccination marathons” will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19… Those brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine shot receive a “vaccination diploma,” which is aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe.

Getting your vaccination there also allows you access to the castle’s “52 medieval torture instruments.”

To be clear, this option is currently available for residents of Romania, so everyone else will have to make do with getting protection from covid-19 sans the vampiric atmosphere.

