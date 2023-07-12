Dylan Mulvaney Flees to Peru Because She No Longer Feels Safe in the U.S. Following Bud Light Dust-Up

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney says she no longer feels safe in the United States following the backlash from her partnership with Bud Light back in March.

On Monday, Mulvaney uploaded a video on TikTok revealing that she had solo-traveled to Peru “to feel something.” The influencer’s name has been splashed across front page headlines since she posted a partnership ad with the company back in March that was not well received amongst their customers.

“Hi, is this an OK time? Okay. Surprise. I’m in Peru and I’m at Machu Picchu. Isn’t this just so beautiful?” Mulvaney said.

“I’m here by myself and I used to do a ton of solo traveling. I’m telling you, it’s the best. If you could ever do a solo trip somewhere, it is such a good way to get to know yourself better. But I came here to feel something, you know what I mean? And I definitely have, I’ve done shaman ceremonies that were like 10 years worth of therapy. It was wild. I’ve seen a lot of llamas and the people here are so kind,” Mulvaney said.

The influencer revealed that part of the motivation for taking the trip to South America was to feel safe.

“I feel very safe here. It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually. And I am dying for some Trader Joe’s roll Chili lime chips. But other than that, I’m so content still haven’t been kissed yet, but I’m holding out hope,” Mulvaney said.

“And most of all, you know, this trip just has me feeling like I’m my own best friend again. And that is the best feeling in the world. And I hope that you feel that way about yourself too,” Mulvaney said, signing off.

Mulvaney’s trip comes weeks after she alleged Bud Light never reached out to her following the backlash the ad received.

Watch above via TikTok @DylanMulvaney.

