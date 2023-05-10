E. Jean Carroll Confronted Trump Rape Trial Lawyer After Verdict — Here’s What She Said

Journalist E. Jean Carroll said she told rape trial lawyer Joe Tacopina what she would have wanted to tell ex-President Donald Trump during an encounter after the verdict in the rape and defamation trial.

The trial concluded Tuesday afternoon when the jury rendered unanimous verdicts finding Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation and ordered him to pay Caroll $5 million.

Trump’s testimony was entered into the record via video deposition, but despite a fake-out last week, Trump never showed up in court.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of NBC’s Today Show, co-host Savannah Guthrie interviewed Carroll and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan.

Guthrie wound down the interview by asking Carroll what she would have said had Trump shown up, and the columnist revealed that she said what needed to be said when Tacopina sidled up to congratulate her after the verdict:

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: As mentioned, Mr. Trump never set foot in that courtroom. You never got to see him face to face, confront him. What would you have wanted to say? What would you want to say to him now? E. JEAN CARROLL: I said it to Joe Tacopina yesterday. He came over to congratulate me. He put out his hand and I said “He did it and you know it.”. And then we shook hands and I passed by. So I got my chance to say it. SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Finally, you’ve said that this was about getting your name back. Getting your life back. E. JEAN CARROLL: That’s right. SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Do you feel that you have? E. JEAN CARROLL: In one fell swoop? I think Robby Kaplan and the amazing team accomplished that. SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: And Ms.. Kaplan, of course, the president’s lawyers are vowing to appeal. Do you feel confident about where this case is and how you’ll do on appeal? ROBERTA KAPLAN: I’ve rarely felt more confident about an appeal than I do about this one. They have no legitimate arguments for appeal. SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Ladies, thank you very much for your time.

Watch above via NBC’s Today Show.

