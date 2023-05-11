E. Jean Carroll Considering Suing Trump AGAIN Over ‘Disgusting’ Comments at CNN Town Hall

E. Jean Carroll, fresh off her courtroom victory over Donald Trump, told the New York Times on Thursday that she is now considering another defamation suit against the former president and current 2024 GOP frontrunner, based on his comments at CNN’s town hall on Wednesday night.

Trump tore into Carroll, who was awarded five million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages from Trump earlier this week, calling her allegations of sexual assault “fake” and a “made-up story.”

“I don’t know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she is,” Trump declared when asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about the rape trial, in which he was found liable for sexual abuse.

Trump “dismissed a question from Collins about whether it would impact his standing with female voters and in response, he launched into a recounting of Carroll’s claims in a mocking voice, drawing laughs and claps from the live audience,” reported the Associated Press on the rest of Trump’s answer.

In 2019, Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s. Trump quickly denied the allegations and launched brutal attacks on Carroll, over which she sued him for defamation. Carroll also filed a civil suit against the former president accusing him of rape.

The Times reported that on Thursday morning, Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who won her case earlier in the week, “sent her the transcript of his comments, and that she had read only the first paragraph.”

“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” Carroll told the Times, adding she had been “insulted by better people.”

“I am upset on the behalf of young men in America. They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a cave-man view,” Carroll added.

“Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it,” Kaplan told the Times when asked about another defamation suit. “We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we’ll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably.”

