The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in federal prison for her role in her husband’s Sinaloa drug cartel.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, pleaded guilty in June to three counts including conspiracy. The Department of Justice sought a four-year sentence. She was also sentenced to 48 months of supervised release and was required to forfeit $1.5 million.

Aispuro, a U.S.-born beauty queen, admitted that she helped her husband escape prison in Mexico in 2015.

“With all due respect, I address you today to express my true regret for any and all harm that I may have done, and I ask that you and all the citizens of this country forgive me,” she told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington before her sentencing, according to Reuters.

“Perhaps for this reason you feel there is a need for you to be harder on me, but I pray that you not do that,” she added, per the Reuters account.

She spoke in Spanish and was translated through an interpreter, according to Reuters.

Her husband is currently serving a life sentence at the federal supermax prison in Colorado having been convicted on all 10 counts against him.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com