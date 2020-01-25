Elizabeth Warren Campaign Deletes Tweet of 90 Percent Christian ‘Interfaith Council’ After Intense Mockery

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign deleted a tweet announcing its “Interfaith Advisory Council” after intense social media mockery over the council’s composition: 14 Christian leaders, one Rabbi, and one Buddhist Sensei.

Senator Warren announced the council on Friday by tweeting a video talking about the group, and writing “My fight for social, racial, and economic justice is rooted in my faith. Faith doesn’t just call on us to think good thoughts—it calls on us to act. Today, I’m proud to introduce my Interfaith Advisory Council—principled faith leaders who know our fight is a righteous struggle.”

My fight for social, racial, and economic justice is rooted in my faith. Faith doesn’t just call on us to think good thoughts—it calls on us to act. Today, I’m proud to introduce my Interfaith Advisory Council—principled faith leaders who know our fight is a righteous struggle. pic.twitter.com/U6naXIEkn3 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 24, 2020

The news was also rolled out to the press in a campaign statement that promised more than 100 religious endorsements to come, and named the members:

Members of the 16-member council hail from states such as Massachusetts, Texas and Georgia and include several black Christian leaders and women clergy. “Elizabeth Warren envisions an America for all of us,” the Rev. Jeffrey Brown, associate pastor of the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, Massachusetts, said in a statement. “A place where dignity and respect is a basic right, where neighborhoods are free of gun violence and full of opportunity, and a place where we can build the beloved community. We need a President with the tenacity, brilliance and determination to transform this nation. We need Elizabeth Warren.” Members of the council appear to lead congregations that are lesser known but have regional influence, such as Miniard Culpepper, senior pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Massachusetts; William Flippin Jr., senior pastor at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Georgia; Dawnique Daughtry, senior pastor at The House of the Lord Fellowship in New Jersey; Bonnie Myotai Treace, the leader of Hermitage Heart Zen center in North Carolina; and Rabbi Matthew Soffer of Judea Reform Congregation in Massachusetts.

But after the Team Warren Twitter account tweeted a video list of the council’s members, which included 14 Christian leaders — none of them Catholic — one Rabbi, and one Buddhist leader, Twitter users were quick to point out the lack of religious diversity — even some supportive of Warren.

@TeamWarren why did you delete this when people noticed there weren’t any Muslims, Catholics, or Sikhs in your “Interfaith Council”? #TeamWarren https://t.co/DraW5Lm36b — Wagface (@Wagface) January 25, 2020

Looks like the Warren campaign deleted its “interfaith” council of over a dozen Christian pastors, one rabbi, and no other religions (I think; closed the tab and now it’s gone) pic.twitter.com/Z3mc15ooAG — Eli Valley (@elivalley) January 24, 2020

For posterity, here is an archived version of the Warren campaign’s deleted tweet showcasing who it brought on board its “Interfaith Advisory Council” (14 pastors, 1 rabbi, 1 sensei, 0 imams.) As @allahliker quipped, Warren “can just say she’s the imam.” https://t.co/JuvLD7ehpx — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) January 25, 2020

It appears that Elizabeth Warren’s team deleted a tweet announcing a new interfaith council that contained a sensei but no Catholics and no Muslims. I like Warren, but this was a screwup. She isn’t religiously illiterate, but her campaign—as most Democratic campaigns—clearly is. — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 25, 2020

This appears to be the obligatory “my faith” piece that candidates believe they must run. Can’t wait for a proud agnostic/atheist to run for POTUS and end this sorry tradition. Also, Warren has no Muslims or Hindus on her “interfaith” council. Its all Christian with a token Jew. https://t.co/qc1NKAOrmL — Nobody for Sanders🌻🌹 (@Tom4CongressNY6) January 25, 2020

We love @ewarren but this group does not reflect the full faith diversity of #TeamWarren, nor does it seem to include senior denominational leaders. We can help! Hit us up after Shabbat. — Jews for Warren ✡🗽 (@JewsforWarren) January 24, 2020

@ewarren and Bernie are my top choices but this is disappointing. When the NY primaries come around, I want to vote for the person who truly believes in representation and equality. 1 jew? No muslims, sikhs, hindus? — Roma (@romah) January 24, 2020

Warren’s advisory council does include a relatively large number of black religious leaders, a positive step for a campaign that has struggled with black voters. They include Rev. Marvin Hunter, a relative of Laquan McDonald, the 17 year-old who was murdered by a Chicago police officer.

Watch Senator Warren’s announcement video above via Elizabeth Warren for President.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]