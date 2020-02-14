Elizabeth Warren Destroys Mike Bloomberg: He Blamed Mortgage Crisis on Banks Not Being ‘Bigger Racists’

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren crushed former Republican New York City Mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg over his 2008 remarks about the mortgage crisis, which she described essentially as Bloomberg lamenting the end of a racist policy.

On Thursday night, Warren held a town hall in Arlington, Virginia, and kicked things off with a few shots at Bloomberg, including some thoughts on a 2008 clip in which Bloomberg partially blamed the mortgage and financial crisis on the end of redlining.

“Now, this has been some presidential primary already, we’ve been going at this for about a year,” Warren said, and added “Some people got in a little later than others. Michael Bloomberg came in on the, on the billionaire plan, just buy yourself a nomination.”

Too booing and cries of “No!” from the crowd, Warren continued.

“I want to point out that a video, just came out yesterday, in which Michael Bloomberg is saying, in effect, that the 2008 financial crash was caused because the banks weren’t permitted to discriminate against black and brown people,” she said, then added, “I want to be clear about this, that crisis would not have been averted if the banks had been able to be bigger racists, and anyone who thinks that should not be the leader of our party.”

Bloomberg has also been under fire for leaked audio of a speech in which he defended the city’s racist “stop and frisk” policy in a racially offensive manner, but Warren did not include those remarks in her commentary on Bloomberg.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

