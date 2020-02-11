Michael Bloomberg is facing political blowback after audio emerged of himself giving a full-throated defense of his stop and frisk policy as former New York City mayor.

Progressive podcast host Benjamin Dixon uncovered audio of a speech Bloomberg gave to the Aspen Institute 5 years ago, which he blocked from public release at the time. In the address, Bloomberg spoke unapologetically in favor of stop and frisk while saying that cities need to “put a lot of cops in the streets,” particularly in “minority neighborhoods.”

“Ninety-five percent of murders- murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city…And that’s where the real crime is.”

Bloomberg also used his speech to dismiss criticism from those who noted that stop and frisk caused a disproportionate amount of arrests for minorities over low-level offenses like marijuana possession.

“Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods,” said Bloomberg. “Why do we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them.”

Bloomberg has tried to apologize for supporting stop and frisk ever since he entered the 2020 Democratic primary, but the issue remains a source of controversy weighing down his candidacy. As such, political observers have taken notice of the audio, and they see it as a shocking new look into how Bloomberg really thinks about criminal justice.

An official policy of racial terrorism. https://t.co/upY6i9B2l5 — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) February 11, 2020

jesus fucking christ https://t.co/b2PirwcepC — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 11, 2020

this is 1000x more disqualifying than any bullshit Bernie oppo anyone’s gonna dig up between now and november https://t.co/hBP5iK1vTm — Rob (@robrousseau) February 11, 2020

Bloomberg should be made to drop out ASAP; the DNC is sending a message to every Democrat by allowing him to continue running. https://t.co/E2WvM316cs — Eli Valley (@elivalley) February 11, 2020

This is some pretty disgusting stuff. https://t.co/k84ZeKPBg1 — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) February 11, 2020

Michael Bloomberg says white people are stopped too much by cops and black people aren’t stopped enough… Seriously. If you need the #BloombergIsRacist hashtag to know Michael Bloomberg is a racist you haven’t been paying attention. https://t.co/awgTScdhnq — citizen uprising (@cit_uprising) February 11, 2020

This should be playing on mainstream news channels as frequently as the ads with which billionaire Bloomberg has saturated the market. #integritybeatstrump https://t.co/45fkMMfM84 — Briahna Solidarity Gray (@briebriejoy) February 10, 2020

This is horrible as hell! — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 11, 2020

This is incredibly important story broken by @BenjaminPDixon. @MikeBloomberg, if you wanted to catch all the criminals you would have put the cops down on Wall Street. But that’s where you made all your money so you protected the biggest thugs in America while blaming minorities! https://t.co/AoR4MwBBmE — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 11, 2020

Holy hell is this bad. https://t.co/yspOD5wLWa — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) February 10, 2020

