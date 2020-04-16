Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attacked CNN on Thursday after the network claimed in a report that Tesla’s promised ventilators were never delivered to hospitals in California, citing a statement from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

“Three weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had obtained more than 1,000 ventilators to help California hospitals treating patients infected with the coronavirus, the governor’s office says none of the promised ventilators have been received by hospitals,” reported CNN. The story invited Musk’s wrath on Twitter.

“What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists,” the billionaire responded, asking Governor Newsom to “please fix this misunderstanding.”

What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

.@GavinNewsom please fix this misunderstanding — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Musk then posted screenshots of two emails purportedly showing the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services confirming receipt of the ventilators.

“They worked great during testing today. We will put these to use tomorrow,” the Department told Tesla on March 27th.

Other screenshots showed two hospitals also thanking Tesla for “the generous gift.”

“These ventilators will be quickly deployed in our hospital in anticipation of the coming wave of patients who will be suffering from the most severe effects of COVID-19,” one hospital wrote. “Your gift gives us a fighting chance.”

“I literally have the receipts!! This is so dumb,” Musk added.

CNN has not yet updated its article with Musk’s response.

