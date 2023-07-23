Elon Musk teased a broad number of changes to Twitter over the weekend, not the least of which was his apparent plan to change the social media platform’s bird logo.

The Twitter CEO hinted that cosmetic changes could be coming as early as Sunday morning, particularly when he told followers “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

He clarified what he meant two minutes later, saying “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk continued to lean into the “X” theme, tweeting and retweeting numerous posts in favor of the concept.

As the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk commenced with Twitter’s rebranding before, changing its business name to X Corp and temporarily changing the platform’s bird logo to the dogecoin dog. Musk’s antics and structural overhauls of Twitter have been subjects of controversy since he acquired the website, and Twitter has been struggling for months with financial setbacks.

