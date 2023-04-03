Twitter Inexplicably Dumps Its Famed Logo For The Doge Dog, Baffling Users and Boosting Price of Elon-Endorsed Coin
Elon Musk is still a superfan of the cryptocurrency dogecoin, inexplicably dumping the blue Twitter bird logo on Monday for the dogecoin dog.
Musk changing the logo of Twitter comes on the heels of his legal team asking that a dogecoin-related lawsuit be thrown out of court.
Reuters reported:
Elon Musk asked a U.S. judge on Friday to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.
In an evening filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for Musk and his electric car company Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) called the lawsuit by Dogecoin investors a “fanciful work of fiction” over Musk’s “innocuous and often silly tweets” about Dogecoin.
Musk’s latest embrace of dogecoin boosted the cryptocurrency’s stock too, quickly shooting up to $0.10 after Twitter’s bird seeming got shown the exit door.
The arrival of the dogecoin dog led to utter confusion among Twitter users, some even asking if it was a days-late April Fool’s Day prank while others simply mocked Musk’s longstanding love affair with dogecoin.
The official account for the dogecoin cryptocurrency, which has 3.7 million followers, joined in on the meme game, posting after the swap an image of Leslie Nielson from the Naked Gun franchise announcing “nothing to see here” as pure chaos occurs behind him.
Musk did not immediately explain the Twitter logo swap.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com