Twitter Inexplicably Dumps Its Famed Logo For The Doge Dog, Baffling Users and Boosting Price of Elon-Endorsed Coin

Elon Musk is still a superfan of the cryptocurrency dogecoin, inexplicably dumping the blue Twitter bird logo on Monday for the dogecoin dog.

Musk changing the logo of Twitter comes on the heels of his legal team asking that a dogecoin-related lawsuit be thrown out of court.

Reuters reported:

Elon Musk asked a U.S. judge on Friday to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In an evening filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for Musk and his electric car company Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) called the lawsuit by Dogecoin investors a “fanciful work of fiction” over Musk’s “innocuous and often silly tweets” about Dogecoin.

Musk’s latest embrace of dogecoin boosted the cryptocurrency’s stock too, quickly shooting up to $0.10 after Twitter’s bird seeming got shown the exit door.

The arrival of the dogecoin dog led to utter confusion among Twitter users, some even asking if it was a days-late April Fool’s Day prank while others simply mocked Musk’s longstanding love affair with dogecoin.

Doge for some reason is showing up on Twitter and I can only assume this was supposed to be an April Fools joke that took 3 days to roll out because no one knows how the site works anymore pic.twitter.com/dIlXiOLHoI — windows 98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) April 3, 2023

Twitter's logo has turned into doge 2 days after April Fool's Day 🙃 pic.twitter.com/8yETRJjAnw — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 3, 2023

Elon Musk spent $44B on Twitter to save his doge bags 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/R6uLZkB7ip — ThreadGuy 👑 (@notthreadguy) April 3, 2023

Is there a reason why the Twitter logo is a Doge Dog @elonmusk — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 3, 2023

umm why did twitter logo become doge pic.twitter.com/JWGbbz2lng — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) April 3, 2023

Looks like we're no longer using the bird app, It's all about the doge app now 🐶 petition to rename "tweet" to "bark" pic.twitter.com/XHF91dgVQ5 — richerd.eth (@richerd) April 3, 2023

So I guess this is the Doge app now? 🤣 Well played, @elonmusk, well played… pic.twitter.com/WtgsS0wbfk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 3, 2023

The official account for the dogecoin cryptocurrency, which has 3.7 million followers, joined in on the meme game, posting after the swap an image of Leslie Nielson from the Naked Gun franchise announcing “nothing to see here” as pure chaos occurs behind him.

Musk did not immediately explain the Twitter logo swap.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com