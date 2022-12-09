Elon Musk Wants Elton John to Explain What ‘Misinformation’ Concerned Him Enough to Quit Twitter

The Rocket Man, Elton John, has officially logged off Twitter for the last time and Elon Musk isn’t too happy about it.

In an announcement made Friday, John said he could no longer participate in the social media platform which, he claims, allows unchecked misinformation.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together,” John wrote. “Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked,” he said.

All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.



I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 9, 2022

The post quickly garnered over 80,000 likes and many comments wishing farewell to the pop icon. The term “misinformation” quickly became a trending topic in the United States with over 80,000 tweets flooding in.

That was until Elon Musk himself entered the conversation.

“I love your music,” Musk wrote. “Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?”

I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

John is just one of many celebrities that have chosen to depart Twitter after Elon Musk took the company over in October, including Whoopi Goldberg, Shonda Rhimes, Gigi Hadid, and Jim Carrey.

In the thread under Musk’s posts, another user @NicheGamer commented that perhaps it was a “Marxist social media person” who had posted it on behalf of Elton John.

It’s true that most celebrities don’t write their own posts. More should. Way better to hear directly from them. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

“It’s true that most celebrities don’t write their own posts,” Musk replied. “More should. Way better to hear directly from them.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com