Elon Musk’s Trans Child Petitions to Drop Last Name: ‘I No Longer Live With or Wish to Be Related to My Biological Father’

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old transgender daughter filed a petition to change both her first and last name, citing a desire for distance from the world’s wealthiest father, per a report.

According to TMZ, Xavier Musk has asked a California court to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The outlet reported:

The documents were filed in L.A. County by Xavier Musk … at least that was the name she was given at birth, but now — having turned 18 in April — she says she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson In the docs, she says she wants to be recognized as female — but the name change isn’t just about her transitioning, there’s clearly a rift with dear ol’ Dad. Vivian lists her reason for the name change as … “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Musk and Canadian writer Justine Wilson welcomed twin boys Xavier and Griffin Musk into the world in 2004. The couple lost another child to SIDS in 2002. They later had triplets.

The Tesla CEO has not publicly commented on having a transgender child, but has tweeted about gender ideology in the past.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Oh and umm … https://t.co/jtg944ERCy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option. Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2022

