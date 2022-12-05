‘End of Story’: Elon Musk Rejects Trump Call to TERMINATE the Constitution

Twitter owner Elon Musk rebuked former President Donald Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution.

“The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Following the publicizing of information that exposed Twitter’s effort to censor The New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story shortly before the 2020 election, Trump called for ending the document that laid the foundation of American democracy.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” posted Trump on his social media site, Truth Social, on Saturday.

The Biden White House blasted Trump’s call to end the Constitution.

“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates in a statement to media outlets.

“It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights,” he continued. “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win.”

