New York City Mayor Eric Adams is sniping at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for criticizing his remarks about “low-skill” workers and said she’s acting like the “word police.”

During a press conference last week, Adams said, “I don’t know if my businesses are sharing with their employees, ‘You are part of the ecosystem of this city.’ My low-skill workers, my cooks, my dishwashers, my messengers, my shoe shine people, those that work in Dunkin’ Donuts, they don’t have the academic skills to sit in the corner office. They need this.”

In response, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “The suggestion that any job is ‘low skill’ is a myth perpetuated by wealthy interests to justify inhumane working conditions, little/no healthcare, and low wages. Plus being a waitress has made me and many others *better* at our jobs than those who’ve never known that life.”

The suggestion that any job is “low skill” is a myth perpetuated by wealthy interests to justify inhumane working conditions, little/no healthcare, and low wages. Plus being a waitress has made me and many others *better* at our jobs than those who’ve never known that life. https://t.co/dhkhBwyNWK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2022

In an interview with The New York Times published on Monday, Adams admitted he should have said “low-wage workers.”

“I would rather be authentic and make errors than be robotic and not be sincere in what they’re doing,” he said.

“I know they’re perfect, and there’s not much I can do about that,” added Adams. “I can only aspire one day to be as perfect as they are.”

Finally, according to the Times:

Mr. Adams said he nonetheless wanted to work with progressives like Ms. Ocasio-Cortez on issues like housing and “ending the cycle of incarceration.” But he encouraged them to reach out to him directly. “I can sit there and work with any group,” he said. “But you don’t work with a group by just tweeting.”

