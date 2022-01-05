Eric Adams Excoriated By the Left for Saying ‘Low-Skilled Workers’ Don’t Have the Academic Credentials ‘To Sit in a Corner Office’

Jan 5th, 2022
 

Progressives on Twitter slammed New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is just into his first week in office, for remarks about low-skill workers.

“I don’t know if my businesses are sharing with their employees, ‘You are part of the ecosystem of this city,’” said Adams at a Tuesday press conference. “My low-skill workers, my cooks, my dishwashers, my messengers, my shoe shine people, those that work in Dunkin’ Donuts, they don’t have the academic skills to sit in the corner office. They need this.”

Adams has repeatedly called for people to return to work in-person, especially in that it would helping the working class.

“We have to open up. What we must understand is the resiliency of returning back to a normal life. If we don’t open our cities, there are almost a million people that are behind in their rents right here in this city,” said Adams on CNN Tuesday. “We have low-skilled employees who can’t do remote employment from home or telecommuting. That’s not a reality in a city like New York and America. I need my cities to open.”

The remarks drew heavy criticism on the left.

Despite the backlash, Adams stood by his remarks.

