Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again.

Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.

“I’m worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections, that voting as we know it in this country will be gone,” Swalwell said. “They’re already putting as many barriers to the ballot box as possible in Arizona, Florida, Texas, Georgia. And on the other side of the finish line, they’re putting in place processes where they could reverse the outcome even if we crawl through glass and run through the fire to get to the ballot box. And so if they are able to win the House, the damage they could do to permanently make it difficult to vote and just alter the way that we participate in the democratic process could be irreversible.”

Swalwell believes that the actions undertaken by the various Republican state legislatures are designed to give former President Donald Trump a victory in 2024 whether or not he actually ends up with the most votes.

“This is not only the most important election. If we don’t get it right, it could be the last election,” Swalwell said. “Because they’re also putting in place what I believe is a way to make sure that Donald Trump wins with what they’re doing across state legislatures to allow them to reverse the outcome and the electoral college.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

