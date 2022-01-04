Christian Broadcaster Gets Torn to Shreds Over Stunning Tweet Conflating Black Lives Matter with … Driving in a Snowstorm?

Veteran Christian Broadcasting Network journalist David Brody faced a blizzard of criticism over a bizarre tweet that somehow connected driving in a snowstorm with… the Black Lives Matter movement?

Brody was apparently among the many motorists who braved Monday’s snowstorms in the infamously unprepared-for-snow Washington, DC metro area. And while there were surely many frustrated drivers on the road, Brody found an unlikely target for his ire.

Along with a photo of a barely-visible intersection obscured by snow, Brody tweeted “Today in DC. They knew a snowstorm was coming for days. Apparently ‘black lives matter’ but the lives of people driving in a snowstorm don’t.”

Today in DC. They knew a snowstorm was coming for days. Apparently “black lives matter” but the lives of people driving in a snowstorm don’t. pic.twitter.com/ykIFTqnQbl — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) January 3, 2022

Brody — a journalist who has interviewed many presidents, hosts his own show on Real America’s Voice, and is an analyst for CBN — took a lot of heat for the strange tweet. Media and political figures and other verified users slammed Brody for the off-the-wall comparison, as well as his own apparent disregard for safety.

Hard to believe that we got a strong contender for year-end lists on day three of 2022. https://t.co/biNGstd7JI — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 3, 2022

“there must be some way to blame black protesters” https://t.co/S7DUbc2R4M — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 3, 2022

This is the good shit right here https://t.co/KsytT6IDNS — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 4, 2022

Man’s was so RANDOMLY mad at Black people he took a screenshot of a view in his camera app instead of taking a picture. Then cropped it. How bout you drive safer and leave us alone DAVID https://t.co/HFNgF0PmF4 — Mr. Gray (@GaryLGray) January 3, 2022

Black folks live rent free in their minds, huh? https://t.co/o3BGEkOP5m — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 3, 2022

*driving around in a snowstorm with my windshield wipers turned off* how could BLM do this to me https://t.co/SSQ27SRNsm — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 3, 2022

…do Black folks not drive Dave. https://t.co/dXLsuS1sUv — Rodericka Applewhaite 🛣 (@Rodericka) January 3, 2022

As part of his campaign to sanitize right-wing propagandists, @chucktodd put this vehement racist on Meet the Press every month during the first half of the Trump administration and falsely identified him as a journalist https://t.co/iXhD2uagQZ — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) January 3, 2022

It takes a special talent to make choosing to drive in massive snowstorm a racist comparison. https://t.co/Opqp7384up — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 3, 2022

Very Christian of you. https://t.co/jsP6Kq8X5N — David Knowles (@writerknowles) January 3, 2022

And Black people get accused of “playing the race card.” Delete your account. https://t.co/s9u1vTsaHU — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) January 4, 2022

my man took a screenshot of the camera https://t.co/eLqNqfMBqx — aaron (@AaronCampeau) January 3, 2022

Brody responded to the uproar with a follow-up tweet that read “Congratulations to those who have misunderstood my words. Not surprising on Twitter. I’m not talking about black people. I’m talking about the BLM movement and the support they get from the DC Government. Settle down trolls.”

And perhaps more appropriately, Brody went on to quote former President Donald Trump in another tweet, which read “Everybody should drop off of Twitter and Facebook.”

