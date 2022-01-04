Christian Broadcaster Gets Torn to Shreds Over Stunning Tweet Conflating Black Lives Matter with … Driving in a Snowstorm?

Veteran Christian Broadcasting Network journalist David Brody faced a blizzard of criticism over a bizarre tweet that somehow connected driving in a snowstorm with… the Black Lives Matter movement?

Brody was apparently among the many motorists who braved Monday’s snowstorms in the infamously unprepared-for-snow Washington, DC metro area. And while there were surely many frustrated drivers on the road, Brody found an unlikely target for his ire.

Along with a photo of a barely-visible intersection obscured by snow, Brody tweeted “Today in DC. They knew a snowstorm was coming for days. Apparently ‘black lives matter’ but the lives of people driving in a snowstorm don’t.”

Brody — a journalist who has interviewed many presidents, hosts his own show on Real America’s Voice, and is an analyst for CBN — took a lot of heat for the strange tweet. Media and political figures and other verified users slammed Brody for the off-the-wall comparison, as well as his own apparent disregard for safety.

Brody responded to the uproar with a follow-up tweet that read “Congratulations to those who have misunderstood my words. Not surprising on Twitter. I’m not talking about black people. I’m talking about the BLM movement and the support they get from the DC Government. Settle down trolls.”

And perhaps more appropriately, Brody went on to quote former President Donald Trump in another tweet, which read “Everybody should drop off of Twitter and Facebook.”

