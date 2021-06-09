comScore Fauci Draws Rebuke for Claim that Attacking Him is 'Attacking Science'

By Rudy Takala
 
Anthony Fauci

Susan Walsh/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci drew rebuke on Wednesday for his claim in an interview that attacking him was akin to “attacking science.”

He made the comment in an interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, calling the criticism “very dangerous” and referring to himself in the third person, saying, “If you are trying to get at me as a public health official and scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are attacking science. And anybody that looks at what is going on clearly sees that. You have to be asleep not to see that.”

The remark drew fire into Wednesday evening from critics on social media.

