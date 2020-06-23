Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday suggested that “institutional racism” played a role in the spread of coronavirus, telling a panel of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, “I cannot imagine that has not contributed.”

“We know from a lot of experience now that the situation regarding whether you have serious consequences — hospitalizations, intubation, complications, and death — relate very strongly to the prevalence and incidence of underlying, comorbid conditions, which are clearly, disproportionately more expressed in the African American population,” Fauci said, responding to a question from Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) about the disproportionate impact of the virus on minority communities.

Rush followed up with a question about whether “institutional racism” played a role in that dynamic. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he believed it did.

“Obviously, the African American community has suffered from racism for a very, very long period of time, and I cannot imagine that has not contributed to the conditions they find themselves in economically and otherwise.”

Health officials including Surgeon General Jerome Adams have long warned that minority communities face a heightened risk from the virus. Adams sparked controversy in April when he urged those communities to avoid alcohol, tobacco, and drugs, saying, “Do it for your abuela, do it for your grandaddy, do it for your Big Mama, do it for your pop pop.”

Watch above via the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

